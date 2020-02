Podcast | Keylan Meston Talks about the 2020 FWM Arenacross Series

By Billy Rainford

Calgary, Alberta’s Keylan Meston headed into the final round of Future West Moto Arenacross competition with a 1-point lead over defending champion Collin Jurin from Washington State. We talk to him about that series and what he has in store for the upcoming racing season.