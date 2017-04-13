Podcast | Mark Stallybrass
By Billy Rainford
There have been several major announcements regarding the current and future Rockstar MX Nationals, lately. The TSN/Fox Sports Racing television package, the 250 2-stroke rule, the AMA B Class ruling, the new location for round 2 in Prince George, BC, and the 2018 CMA/FIM Jetwerx series, are a few of those topics to be discussed.
We grabbed CMRC President Mark Stallybrass for a chat this afternoon to talk about these things and much more.
We hope you enjoy this conversation: