Podcast | Mark Stallybrass

By Billy Rainford

There have been several major announcements regarding the current and future Rockstar MX Nationals, lately. The TSN/Fox Sports Racing television package, the 250 2-stroke rule, the AMA B Class ruling, the new location for round 2 in Prince George, BC, and the 2018 CMA/FIM Jetwerx series, are a few of those topics to be discussed.

We grabbed CMRC President Mark Stallybrass for a chat this afternoon to talk about these things and much more.

We hope you enjoy this conversation: