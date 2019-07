Podcast | Mitch Goheen Talks about Red Bud 2019

By Billy Rainford

#964 Mitch Goheen from Oshawa, Ontario, drove all the way from Paradise, Texas, and the Masterpool‘s training facility by himself in a Sprinter van (without A/C), tried to qualify at Red Bud, then turned around and headed back to Texas, solo.

He’s living the Moto Dream this summer and we grabbed him after the 250 consolation race to find out more about his summer traveling the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and what’s next for him.