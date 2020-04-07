Podcast | Mitch Goheen Talks about the Mexican Race that Landed Him in a Hospital for a Week

By Billy Rainford

I’ve known Oshawa, ON’s Mitch Goheen and his family for a number of years. I’ve driven with them in their RV down to the Mini O’s in Florida and taken photos of him racing all over North America.

He got the chance to race in Mexico last year and a bad crash landed him in a Guadalajara hospital for a week.

He doesn’t normally like to talk about himself much, but he agreed to tell this story for us. Of course, I asked him about his early days, too.

iTunes Link: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/mitch-goheen-talks-about-his-mexican-mx-race-that-landed/id1499153886?i=1000470783131