PODCAST | Scott ‘Donk’ Donkersgoed | Presented by Yamaha

By Billy Rainford

Scott Donkersgoed (‘DONK,’ as he’s much more commonly known) has had a busy winter working for the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team traveling the Amsoil Arenacross circuit. He and fellow Canadian, Steve Simms, were the main guys behind the Andre Laurin‘s team at the races this winter.

Donk’s rider, Chris Blose, was in the title hunt right to the final round this past weekend in Las Vegas. Donk will now be Matt Goerke‘s main man at the Rockstar MX Nationals this summer.

We grabbed Donk for a chat as he was waiting for his flight home from Vegas.