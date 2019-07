Podcast | Shawn Maffenbeier Talks about Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier scored his first 450 moto podium and 4th overall at Sand Del Lee this past Saturday. We grabbed him for a conversation at the end of a long, hot day near Ottawa at Round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals.