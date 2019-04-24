Podcast | The Amazing Kreskin Talks about Motocross?

By Billy Rainford

If you’re as old as I am, you remember seeing The Amazing Kreskin on many of the late night talk shows back in the day. His appearances always went one of two ways: he would either completely blow your mind or it would go terribly wrong. To be honest, I always thought it was better entertainment when things didn’t go the way they were supposed to.

Well, I got the opportunity to interview Kreskin for his upcoming appearance at the TravelPulse Canada Readers’ Choice Awards in Toronto, Ontario, on May 16th, and I jumped at it!

He was full of great stories and I really tried to get him to make some predictions about Motocross and Supercross, but…well, give it a listen and you’ll see what happened.

He was always one of my favourite guests on Late Night with David Letterman and I was thrilled to get the chance to talk with him in what we’ll have to file in the “Non-Moto” section, but I don’t care. Thank you for your time, Kreskin, and enjoy your stop in Toronto.

Here’s the iTunes link: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-amazing-kreskin-talks-about-motocross/id1379851986?i=1000436302196