Podcast | Tyler Medaglia | Home from the 2017 ISDE

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Medaglia is from Brookfield, Nova Scotia, and finished 5th overall in the 2017 Rockstar Energy Canadian MX Nationals. He just returned from France for the 2017 ISDE where the Team Canada East Club Team finished 108th, after teammate Nathan Bles was forced out of action. Tyler takes us through this “most grueling” event in this podcast.