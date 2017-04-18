Podcast | Tyler Medaglia | New Team, New Baby, New Business

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Medaglia is easily one of the most approachable and friendliest riders on the Canadian Pro Circuit – he gets it. He is a 2-time Canadian MX2 champion and a 5-time member of Team Canada at the Motocross of Nations. There is so much going on in his life right now that we figured the only way to be able to touch on all of it would be through a podcast interview.

We gave him a call this afternoon and were able to catch him in a very rare quiet moment. With a new team, a new business, and a 3rd baby due any day now, he has a lot going on.

Set aside an hour and get caught up on everything to do with the Kemptville, ON native/Brookfield, NS resident.

This is your life, Tyler Medaglia!