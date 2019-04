Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Talks about 2nd Place at AX Round 1 in Abbotsford

By Billy Rainford

We talk to #5 Tyler Medaglia after his 2nd place finish at Round 1 of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series in Abbotsford, BC.