Podcast | Walton Raceway Owner Brett Lee Talks about the 2020 TransCan and Much More

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

We grabbed Walton Raceway owner Brett Lee to talk about how things are progressing with the 2020 TansCan GNC at Walton Raceway with regards to the COVID-19 restrictions.

We also go way back and talk about his racing career and how he got where he is in the Canadian Motocross Industry.

And yes, he tells the Toby Knowles TransCan story.

