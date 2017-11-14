Podcast | Westen Wrozyna | Team PRMX

Podcast | Westen Wrozyna | Team PRMX

By Billy Rainford

With the news that there will be a Canadian to cheer for on the 250 East Coast Supercross schedule, we wanted to grab the latest Canuck to throw his hat in the biggest motocross ring on the planet for a chat.

Westen Wrozyna is the 20-year-old racer from Newtonville, Ontario, who will get his chance to shine under the brightest lights this winter as the Monster Energy Supercross Series crisscrosses the eastern USA.

Sit back and listen to our short conversation as we get to the bottom of how this deal with the PRMX Strikt Racing Kawasaki team came about and what he hopes to accomplish in his first year on the Supercross circuit.