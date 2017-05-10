PODCAST | Women’s West MX Champion | Shelby Turner

PODCAST | Women’s West MX Champion | Shelby Turner

By Billy Rainford

Barons, Alberta, native, Shelby Turner, has been riding a dirt bike since before she could ride a bicycle. He father was an avid rider, as is her brother, Avery Turner, so she came by this obsession naturally. At 21, Shelby has won titles in both Motocross and Endurocross. She has competed at the X Games and represented Canada at the ISDE in Spain. To say she is a well-rounded rider is an understatement.

She won the Women’s MX title back in 2010 at the ripe old age of 14 and again last year. She will focus on the entire 4-round series again in 2017 and, with Sara King not returning in 2017, looks forward to banging bars with fellow off-road rider, Lexi Pechout, among others.

We caught up with her as she was driving to her day job as a Primary Care Paramedic. Give it a listen.