Podcasts | 2017 MXON Team Canada | Sunday

By Billy Rainford

After a 13th place for Team Canada MXON, we grabbed the 3 riders for a chat at the end of the day. Here’s what Colton Facciotti, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Tyler Medaglia had to say about their rides at the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England.

#28 Colton Facciotti – MXGP | 34-25

#29 Shawn Maffenbeier – MX2 | 30-27

#30 Tyler Medaglia – Open | 16-21