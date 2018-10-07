Podcasts | 2018 MXON Sunday

By Billy Rainford

Team Canada MXON had one for the books this year at the 2018 MXON at Red Bud. All 3 riders – Colton Facciotti, Jess Pettis, and Tyler Medaglia – had battles to get through and all 3 made the country proud, never giving up. The team had to do a motor change on Tyler Medaglia’s bike between moto 2 and moto 3. They all worked together and got the job done. It was something to watch.

In fact, I pretty much recorded the entire thing and will likely post an sped up version of it, ending with the firing up of the motor and the high fives.

Anyway, Team Canada managed to finish a very respectable 11th, when all was said and done. Here are some rather extended podcast interviews from the Team Canada pits at the end of a long day, including one with Team Manager, Kourtney Lloyd.

Also, Kyle Springman interviewed Kyle Beaton, and we grabbed Kaven Benoit while he was there to talk about his recent decision to retire from Professional Motocross.

MXGP – Colton Facciotti HON (9-26)

MX2 – Jess Pettis YAM (20-21)

OPEN – Tyler Medaglia KAW (23- 34 )

Team Manager – Kourtney Lloyd

Kyle Beaton (by Kyle Springman)

Kaven Benoit – Recently Retired.