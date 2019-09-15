Podcasts | 2019 Montreal Supercross 362 Views September 15, 2019 Features, Podcasts Bigwave Podcasts | 2019 Montreal Supercross We talk with a few riders at the end of the night at the 2019 Montreal Supercross. 250 Class: #14 Tanner Ward KTM #146 Tyler Gibbs KAW #131 Jayce Pennington YAM #471 Logan Karnow KAW #48 Westen Wrozyna KAW #19 Dylan Wright HON 450 Class: #10 Justin Brayton HON #3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM #12 Cade Clason KAW #15 Dean Wilson HSK Tagged Montreal SupercrossPodcastsRockstar Triple Crown About author Bigwave View all posts