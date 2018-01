Podcasts | Amsoil Arenacross | Jacob Hayes, Jared Lesher, Gared Steinke

By Billy Rainford

We headed to round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross series at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. We grabbed #90 Jacob Hayes, #13 Jared Lesher, and #4 Gared Steinke for some quick chats about their weekend in Ohio.

#90 Jacob Hayes – 250AX 3-3 3rd

#13 Jared Lesher – 250AX 12-12 13th / AX Lites 4th

#4 Gared ‘Stankdog’ Steinke – 250AX 6-5 6th