Podcasts | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round

We talk with a bunch of riders at the end of the night at the final round of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour at the Molson Centre in Barrie, ON.

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW – 250 Champion

#24 Michael Fowler YAM

#2 Matt Goerke YAM

#733 Steve Mages KAW

#66 Marco Cannella YAM

#101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

#9 Cade Clason HON

#27 Tanner Ward KTM

#16 Cole Thompson KTM – 450 Champion