Podcasts | Barrie Arenacross | Friday Night

We talk to a few riders after round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour in Barrie, ON.

MX101’s Kevin Tyler

#66 Marco Cannella YAM

#179 Westen Wrozyna KAW

#10 Keylan Meston HSK

#157 Wyatt Waddell HSK

#20 Davey Fraser HSK

#9 Cade Clason HON