We talk to a few riders at the end of the night after the final night of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross in Barrie, Ontario.

#94 Luke Renzland YAM

#146 Tyler Gibbs KAW

#14 Tanner Ward KTM

#52 Brad Nauditt HSK

#46 Marco Cannella YAM

#5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

#12 Cade Clason HSK

Daryl Murphy and Paul Kingsley

#19 Dylan Wright HON