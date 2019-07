Podcasts | Gopher Dunes National

Podcasts | Gopher Dunes National

By Billy Rainford

I got trapped under the awning of the MRC trailer when the downpour started after the races, so I was only able to grab 4 riders for post-race interviews.

#800 Mike Alessi HON 1-1 1st overall 450

#48 Westen Wrozyna KAW 12-14 12th 250

#196 Chase Marquier YAM 13-11 12th 450

#39 Ryan Dowd SUZ 12-10 10th 450