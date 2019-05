Podcasts | Motopark Cup | Cole Thompson, Colton Facciotti, Sam Gaynor, Erica Solmes

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed a few riders at the end of the day to talk about their races at the 2019 Motopark Cup races at the legendary Motopark facility in Chatsworth, Ontario.

#16 Cole Thompson KTM 1st (2-1)

#80 Sam Gaynor YAM 5th (5-4)

#1 Colton Facciotti HON 2nd (1-2)

#156 Erica Solmes HON 1st (1-1)