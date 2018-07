Podcasts | Sand Del Lee – Round 5

By Jeff McConkey

We speak with a few riders at the end of the day at Round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa, Ontario.

Women

#2 Eve Brodeur KTM 1st (2-1)

#4 Liz Burke KAW 4th (4-5)

250

#278 Westen Wrozyna KAW 12th (13-10)

#55 Jack Wright YAM 23rd (15-DNF)

#527 Jake Tricco YAM 15th (9-24)

450

#9 Cade Clason HON 8th (8-7)

#63 Graham Scott HON 11th (12-11)

#26 Kaven Benoit KTM 4th (1-8)