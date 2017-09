Podcasts | Team Canada MXON | Saturday Qualifying

Podcasts | Team Canada MXON | Saturday Qualifying

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed Team Canada MXON riders, Colton Facciotti, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Tyler Medaglia, and Team Manager Kourtney Lloyd after the team qualified 15th Saturday at Matterley Basin.

#28 Colton Facciotti – MXGP 14th

#29 Shawn Maffenbeier – MX2 11th

#30 Tyler Medaglia – Open 14th

Kourtney Lloyd – Team Manager