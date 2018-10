Podcasts | Team Canada MXON – Saturday

By Billy Rainford

We talk with the 3 Team Canada MXON riders after they finished 11th overall and move on to the A Finals Sunday here at the 2018 Red Bud MXON.

MXGP – Colton Facciotti (17th)

MX2 – Jess Pettis (13th)

Open – Tyler Medaglia (13th)