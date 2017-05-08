POLL RESULTS | Will Ryan Dungey Hold On to Win the Supercross Title?

Oh ye of little faith! Was our own Jeff McConkey the only one who thought the experience of the 3-time champion would pay off and take him to his 4th title?

Well no, but the vast majority of you didn’t think Ryan Dungey was going to pull this one off. It came down to the wire, and he may not have been the faster of the two top contenders (Dungey=3 wins / Eli Tomac=9 wins), but he was the one hoisting the trophy above his head in Las Vegas, and that’s what really matters.

Tomac book-ended the season with struggles around a filling of wins at the centre. In the end, he came up short of the title by 5 points. He will have his day and many are wondering if he can take his speed outdoors to become one of only small handful of riders who’ve gone the entire Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship undefeated. The way he’s riding, it could happen.

RESULTS:

Will Ryan Dungey Hold On to Win the Supercross Title?

YES – 31%

NO – 69%

Thanks for participating in this poll. We’ll have another one up on the site soon.