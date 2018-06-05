Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown | Popkum – Round 2

Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown | Popkum – Round 2

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour took place at the Popkum Motor Park just outside Chilliwack, BC this past Saturday. Ever since this track was built, they’ve had the dream of hosting one of the biggest motocross events in Canada, and it finally happened.

The track may not be as sprawling as some layouts, but the Popkum crew worked hard and gave us and the riders a nice track and facility for this round.

The track sits about 1.5 hours outside the metropolis of Vancouver, but I’m not sure those were the fans they were hoping to attract. With Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, and Hope sitting less than and hour away, there were plenty of people in the area to attract.

The Popkum Crew transformed the place into a venue that came very close to having an amazing event. Were it not for the dust that they fought later in the day, they would have received an ‘A’ for this one.

Anyway, there was some great racing on the track, so here’s a closer look at it.

250 Class

450 Class