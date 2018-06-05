Rockstar Triple Crown WMX Tour | Popkum – Women’s West Round 2

Rockstar Triple Crown WMX Tour | Popkum – Women’s West Round 2

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Round 2 of the Rockstar MX Tour Women’s West Series also took place at Popkum Motor Park just outside Chilliwack, BC this past Saturday. The big news of the week was that #68 Tara Gieger was in the area and was going to line up and race this round.

Tara is arguably the most experienced women’s racer of all time and adding her name to the list really upped the level of competition for this round.

She has been competing in the Endurocross series and was in contact with defending Women’s West Champion Shelby Turner. Shelby got her the information she needed and Tara was in BC for the day.

The only question was whether or not she still had the motocross speed to challenge #1E Kennedy Lutz. 28 riders lined up and here’s a look at some of the racing action from Round 2: