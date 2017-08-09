PR-MX.ca Cash Purse Announced
This is the only race in Canada with a Cash Purse like this. “The AMO/MMRS crew is heading into its 7th year giving support back like this,” shares Ryan Gauld. “We go over and above for those that support us so why not give even more incentive than a just national title if you’re in one of these payout classes.”
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|9th
|10th
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|YOUTH 14-24 INT/PRO Overall
|300
|275
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|VET 25+ INT/PRO Overall
|300
|275
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|VET 35+, Overall
|200
|150
|125
|100
|80
|60
|50
|50
|50
|50
|VET 45+ Overall
|200
|150
|125
|100
|80
|60
|50
|50
|50
|50
|LADIES A/ PRO Overall
|300
|275
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|250 INTER Overall
|300
|275
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|OPEN INTER Overall
|300
|275
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|CASH CLASS PRO/INTER Moto 1
|350
|300
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|CASH CLASS PRO/INTER Moto 2
|350
|300
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|CASH CLASS PRO/INTER Moto 3
|350
|300
|250
|200
|150
|100
|80
|70
|60
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
ALL (FEE’S, PRACTICE, AND RACE ORDER) INFO NEEDED FOR Madoc National – HERE
2017 AMO/MMRS Membership/Schedule Info:
Individual Racer: $100/per Family Membership: $160
- This covers all family members living under the same roof 18 years and
- This also covers any family member who is a student, up to 21 years of
* YOU MUST BE AN AMO/MMRS MEMBER IN ONTARIO TO QUALIFY FOR WALTON TRANSCAN AS WELL TO HAVE A CHANCE AT OUR BIKE DRAWS AND BANQUET GIVEAWAYS WORTH OVER
$50,000 AT YEAREND.
Please visit ONLINE right HERE to purchase: 2017 AMO/MMRS Membership
You can see this ONLINE right HERE: 2017 AMO/MMRS Schedule
Whether you’re a new racer, old racer, serious racer, or just a fun racer, we’re your one-stop race series for a safe, family, fun-filled summer. We hope to see you on the gates in 2017 chasing your dream with AMO/MMRS!