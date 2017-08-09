PR-MX.ca Cash Purse Announced for AMO/MMRS Madoc National

PR-MX.ca Cash Purse Announced

This is the only race in Canada with a Cash Purse like this. “The AMO/MMRS crew is heading into its 7th year giving support back like this,” shares Ryan Gauld. “We go over and above for those that support us so why not give even more incentive than a just national title if you’re in one of these payout classes.”

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th YOUTH 14-24 INT/PRO Overall 300 275 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 VET 25+ INT/PRO Overall 300 275 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 VET 35+, Overall 200 150 125 100 80 60 50 50 50 50 VET 45+ Overall 200 150 125 100 80 60 50 50 50 50 LADIES A/ PRO Overall 300 275 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 250 INTER Overall 300 275 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 OPEN INTER Overall 300 275 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 CASH CLASS PRO/INTER Moto 1 350 300 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 50 50 50 50 50 CASH CLASS PRO/INTER Moto 2 350 300 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 50 50 50 50 50 CASH CLASS PRO/INTER Moto 3 350 300 250 200 150 100 80 70 60 50 50 50 50 50 50

ALL (FEE’S, PRACTICE, AND RACE ORDER) INFO NEEDED FOR Madoc National – HERE

2017 AMO/MMRS Membership/Schedule Info:

Individual Racer: $100/per Family Membership: $160

This covers all family members living under the same roof 18 years and

This also covers any family member who is a student, up to 21 years of

YOU MUST BE AN AMO/MMRS MEMBER IN ONTARIO TO QUALIFY FOR WALTON TRANSCAN AS WELL TO HAVE A CHANCE AT OUR BIKE DRAWS AND BANQUET GIVEAWAYS WORTH OVER $50,000 AT YEAREND.

$50,000 AT YEAREND.

Please visit ONLINE right HERE to purchase: 2017 AMO/MMRS Membership

You can see this ONLINE right HERE: 2017 AMO/MMRS Schedule

2017 Classes and Rules

Whether you’re a new racer, old racer, serious racer, or just a fun racer, we’re your one-stop race series for a safe, family, fun-filled summer. We hope to see you on the gates in 2017 chasing your dream with AMO/MMRS!

