PR-MX Signs #373 Jacob Williamson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PR-MX.ca Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the addition of AMA Arenacross all-star racer, Jacob Williamson, of Swartz Creek, Michigan, for for the 2018 season. Jacob will compete in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross East Coast 250 series and the Rockstar Energy Canadian series.

“I am really excited to be joining the PRMX team and taking this step in my career with great people and sponsors behind me. With good AX race and heat race wins in 2017 I’m ready to go in full SX mode for 2018,” said Williamson.

We would like to thank all the team support for this amazing season: PR-MX.ca, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphic, Devol Engineering, Bud Racing, Arai, Ti Lube, VR Medics, MP1, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, HGS, Bondi Engines, Williams Motorwerx,Viral, FM Boots, Funnel Web, DP Triple Clamps, Streamline, Dirt Tricks, Fists Gloves, Pro Wheels, Racetech Anklesavers, Vertex pistons, and many more to come!