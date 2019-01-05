PR: Pirelli Kicks Off 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Season with Full Roster of Athletes Contesting Multiple Championships

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pirelli Kicks Off 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Season with

Full Roster of Athletes Contesting Multiple Championships

Expanded Product and Technical Support will be Available to Racers Throughout the Entire 17-Round Season

ROME, Ga. (January 5, 2019) – The talented roster of Pirelli racers will ring in the New Year this Saturday, January 5 as the Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the first of 17 highly-contested rounds. When the gate drops, all of Pirelli’s support teams and riders will be competing aboard the championship-winning SCORPION™ MX tires that have captured victories in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and FIM Motocross World Championship.

Pirelli welcomes the return of the TPJ/FLY racing team that has expanded its presence for the new season. Team riders Ben Lamay and Austin Politelli will be competing in the premier 450SX Class. Lamay returns for his second season with the TPJ team, while Politelli joins the team full-time for 2019. TPJ will field John Short, Jimmy Weeks, and Tanner Basso in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class beginning at the Minneapolis round on February 9.

The newly formed Phoenix Racing Honda team will feature three riders showcasing Pirelli tires as it makes its supercross debut in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class. Jace Owen will lead the charge as he makes the transition back to supercross following a successful stint in the AMSOIL Arenacross Championship. Isaac Teasdale and Swedish rider Fredrik Norenwill complete the lineup alongside Owen.

A Pirelli-sponsored partner since 2012, Team Faith will field Dawson Newby competing in the complete Eastern Regional 250SX Championship. BarX/Chaparral/FLY/Suzuki will field their first professional rider with Ecuador’s Martin Castelo in the Western Regional 250SX Class.

Team Faith amateur rider Larry Dean and the entire BarX/Chaparral/FLY/Suzuki amateur team of Lance Kobusch, Dilan Schwartz, Austin Black, McClellan Hile, and Jack Fowler will compete in the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in an effort to qualify for the Monster Energy Cup Amateur Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in October.

In addition to assisting 450SX and 250SX teams, Pirelli technicians will be on-site offering technical support at each of the 17 rounds for all Pirelli riders, including Sunday’s Supercross Futures event. Any professional racer that purchases a set of Pirelli tires and qualifies for the night program will receive a free set of Pirelli tires at the following round.

Supercross action from Angel Stadium gets underway on Saturday, January 5 at 7 p.m. PT and can be viewed on NBC Sports Network. Check local listings for channel information to see your favorite Pirelli riders on track.

CLICK HERE to submit your application for the 2019 rider support program.

To learn more about the complete line of Pirelli motorcycle tires, please visit www.pirelli.com