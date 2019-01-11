Press Day Morning Photos

By Billy Rainford

I had the opportunity to head into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ this morning at 8:00 to check out the riders performing in front of the local TV stations’ cameras.

I didn’t make it to the Phoenix area until after 2am, and I’ve got a horrible cold, so it was a bit of a push for me.

Anyway, Jess Pettis was on the rider list, so I HAD to go!

Here are a few shots from this morning.