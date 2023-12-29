Preston Masciangelo the Entrepreneur | PMAS CO.

By Billy Rainford

Preston Masciangelo starts PMAS CO. | Bigwave photo

In a sport that can be as expensive as it is fun, sometimes one has to think outside the box to make ends meet and simply make it to the races. #35 Preston Masciangelo from Brantford, Ontario, has done just that and started his own company and brand – PMAS CO.

Preston is a rider who has been on everyone’s radar since he was just a little ripper on a 50cc bike. He spent most of his amateur years chasing the big American dream. He raced 3 rounds of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Gopher Dunes, Sand Del Lee, and the final at Walton Raceway with his best overall being an 8th place at Sand Del Lee. He lined up for a 9th at the first round of the SX/AX portion at Gopher Dunes and also raced the Moto Combine and the Mini O’s.

He needed some repairs on his shoulder and hand but is heading full steam into the 2024 season where he’ll be #35. Preston plans to…

Here’s his announcement from his Instagram page:

To help make some extra cash to pay for his racing, Preston has been helping his dad doing some general contracting work. Yesterday he was a plumber, today he’s framing-in a bathroom, so he’s learning some skills that will definitely pay off later in life.

He leaves for Florida on January 4th to train with the Compound 138 gang in Waldo (do NOT speed in that area!).

He’s also recently been invited to train at Southern Training Facility and Raceway in Bainbridge, Georgia with #451 Ryder Thompson to get ready for the Supercross Futures round at Anaheim 2, January 27th.

It’s difficult to get into these races because the demand is so high, so Preston hopes to get a top 5 so that he’s into the championship based on his result.

Get your PMAS A2 t-shirt HERE.

With A2, Preston has got a special t-shirt designed for the occasion and you can get your hands on one HERE.

For 2024, Preston figures he’ll be on a schedule similar to 2023. He’ll race the Canadian Triple Crown Series Nationals where he can – Gopher Dunes, Sand Del Lee, Deschambault, and Walton – and hit as many American Amateur Nationals that he can, like the Spring Nationals, Loretta Lynn’s, and the Mini O’s.

Oh, did I mention he’s also considering starting his own podcast? Well, he is. Preston is never short on words, so you can expect lots of good stories if and when he gets it up and running.

Good luck with this new venture and your upcoming racing season, Preston. There’s also a pretty good chance he’s is up for an award at the 2023 DMXies…