|Round Two
After an epic Round 1 in Calgary, Alberta, we head North to beautiful Prince George, BC for RD2 of MX Nationals. If Round 2 is anything like the first, we are in for some awesome racing.
Last year’s winners were now retired Kaven Benoit and the speedy GDR Honda rider Dylan Wright. Who will be the next to take home the giant wooden bears??
Venue Address: 28100 Blackwater Rd, Prince George, BC V2N 6H6
PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders
Transponders
Transponders will be used at all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.
Riders Meeting
Riders meeting for all Pro day classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in
Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. Sign in for Pros- Friday 1- 4pm
PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival. Sign in – Friday 1 – 4pm
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
**Schedule subject to change.
AMATEUR DAY
Sign in for Amateur Day – $40 per class (Registration will be at the Venue- ONLY) Saturday 7 – 9pm Sunday 7 – 9am
Sunday Parts Canada Amateur Open Classes
50cc 4-6 years old 50cc 7-8 years old 65cc 7-9 years old 65cc 10-11 years old 85cc 7-11 years old 85cc 12-16 years oldSupermini 12-16 years oldLadies 12+250 JuniorOpen JuniorVet Junior250 IntermediateOpen Intermediate
Regional additional Classes
50 cc Open65 cc Open School Boy 12 -17Two Stroke Open Beginner New Kid Beginner Under 30 Vet Master +40 and +50
***Schedule will be built day of race 2019 Motocross Tour Championship
|450 Pro 1) Cole Thompson 2) Colton Facciotti 3) Phil Nicoletti 4) Mike Alessi 5) Shawn Maffenbeier
250 Pro 1) Josh Osby 2) Luke Renzland 3) Dylan Wright 4) Marshal Weltin 5) Tanner Ward