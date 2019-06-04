Round Two

After an epic Round 1 in Calgary, Alberta, we head North to beautiful Prince George, BC for RD2 of MX Nationals. If Round 2 is anything like the first, we are in for some awesome racing.

Last year’s winners were now retired Kaven Benoit and the speedy GDR Honda rider Dylan Wright. Who will be the next to take home the giant wooden bears??

Venue Address: 28100 Blackwater Rd, Prince George, BC V2N 6H6



PRO NATIONAL DAY

Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders



RACE REGISTRATION CLICK HERE



Transponders

Transponders will be used at all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.



﻿Riders Meeting

Riders meeting for all Pro day classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. Sign in for Pros- Friday 1- 4pm

PreMix/WMX Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival. Sign in – Friday 1 – 4pm



For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV) CLICK LINK:

http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html





PRO Rulebook

AMATEUR Rulebook