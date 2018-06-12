Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour | Prince George – Round 3
By Billy Rainford
Photos by Michael Earle
The Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour headed north…way north, to Prince George, BC for round 3 this past weekend. 2017 was the first time the Pro Nationals hit the Blackwater MX track, and every rider we spoke to last year said they really enjoyed the track. There were a few hurdles to leap, but they took the challenge head on and made them.
For 2018, we were welcomed with media parking and a temporary cell tower. There was a VIP area set up that we could use to set up our computers and camera gear, and it even had it’s own wifi router! Things were really looking up for 2018.
Unfortunately, when you looked up, all you saw were rain clouds. A storm moved in Friday night and we were met with a wet and muddy track to start the race day. They’d added a lot of sand to the track and I believe that had they not done this we wouldn’t have been racing at all!. The hills and clay do not mix well with rain and dirt bikes.
I think the weather probably scared a few of the non-diehard fans away, but there were a fair number of people lining the fences, nonetheless.
Despite the weather, there were some great performances and battle on the track. Here’s a closer look at what happened this past Saturday for round 3.
Riders meeting took place in the rain and under umbrellas. The forecast was for it to start clearing around noon, so we all crossed our fingers that the day wouldn’t be a washout.
Did it clear up? Well, you tell me…
250 Class
#35 Jonah Brittons is actually from Prince George. He was hoping for a strong showing in front of his home crowd, but didn’t get it. This meeting with a banner during qualifying sort of set the tone for the day. I think #666 (you heard me) Gage Stayner actually stepped away from the line to let Jonah race the motos. How very un dark lord-like of him. Jonah went on to finish 19-21 for 23rd on the day.
#416 Chad Saultz has been pretty solid so far this season. However, the Illinois rider is scored with a DNF-DNF. I didn’t speak to him so let’s assume it was a mechanical.
Tough day for #157 Wyatt Waddell who is racing his way through a bum shoulder. He was a DNF in moto 1 and then rebounded with a 23rd in moto 2 for 28th overall.
How about this guy?! #43 Jared Petruska crashed in qualifying and is pretty sure he’s broken his hand. He still lined up for the motos and finished 8th in moto 1! He was a DNF in the 2nd after his bike let go for 17th o/a.
#23 Jason Benny had some bike issues in moto 1 but came back for a solid 11th in moto 2 for 19th overall. Too bad it rained, because he probably would have done very well on the Deschambault-like track.
#428 Michael Sweney’s family owns a track in Colorado. He looked good and finished 12-13 for 11th.
I’m jumping around a lot, but #337 Reece Havrelock took 29th with 29-24 motos.
The smell of burning motors was strong in the air for the first moto, especially.
Young Intermediate #146 Tyler Gibbs did not get good starts and was even down in the first. He had to fight his way up but then a mechanical took him out of moto 1. He fought his way up to a 14th in moto 2 for 22nd.
#335 Joey Crown got the first moto holeshot.
#12 Dylan Wright put it all together in PG.
#27 Tanner Ward grabbed the moto 2 holeshot but then had some troubles. His 9-9 put him 8th.
#15 Jess Pettis was battling for the win in moto 1. He looked good until there were 2 laps to go. His bike then grenaded in a huge puff of smoke and he was forced to take a DNF. He came back for a solid 2nd in moto 2 for 10th overall.
#17 Casey Keast looked really good this week. He was up and battling with the front group but got messed up by a rider and went down in the first. He still managed a 5th and then 8th in moto 2 for 7th.
If you’re not already a #19 Hayden Halstead fan, go watch our video clip of him waving his fist as he led moto 2. His 7-6 motos put him 6th. That’s #737 Tee Perrott in the background after an amazing start. He finished 15-18 for 15th.
It was a bnit of an off day for defending champ #1 Shawn Maffenbeier as he found himself on the ground in both motos. A little beat up, he still salvaged valuable points for 5th (4-7).
Keep an eye on #66 Marco Cannella. He’s getting more and more comfortable running with the seasoned pros. He was solid again with 6-4 motos for 4th overall.
If you didn’t have #335 Joey Crown picked as a front-runner, that’s on you. Even coming back early from injury, he’s a threat. He ran at the front all day and took 3rd overall (2-5).
It was a KTM 2-3 punch as Corwn’s teammate #18 Josh Osby stepped up on the box in 2nd with 3-3 motos. Both their bikes were smoking and causing concern but they made it to the flag, somehow.
#12 Dylan Wright looked good early and it carried over to the motos.
He was dominant and felt great after going 1-1 for this win. Confidence is dangerous!
250 Podium: Dylan Wright (1-1), Josh Osby (3-3), Joey Crown (2-5).
|
|
| 1st
| #12
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON
| 5th
Heat 1
|1st
|1st
|60
| 2nd
| #18
|
| JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN
| 4th
Heat 1
|3rd
|3rd
|50
| 3rd
| #335
|
| JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI
| 3rd
Heat 1
|2nd
|5th
|48
| 4th
| #66
|
| MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON
| 13th
Heat 1
|6th
|4th
|43
| 5th
| #1
|
| SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
|4th
|7th
|42
| 6th
| #19
|
| HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON
| 8th
Heat 1
|7th
|6th
|39
| 7th
| #17
|
| CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC
| 9th
Heat 1
|5th
|8th
|39
| 8th
| #27
|
| TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON
| 11th
Heat 1
|9th
|9th
|34
| 9th
| #58
|
| TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB
| 14th
Heat 1
|10th
|10th
|32
| 10th
| #15
|
| JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 2nd
Heat 1
|DNF
|2nd
|27
| 11th
| #458
|
| MICHAEL SWENEY
JOHNSTOWN, CO
| 10th
Heat 1
|12th
|13th
|27
| 12th
| #60
|
| QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB
| 26th
Heat 1
|11th
|15th
|26
| 13th
| #245
|
| RYLAN BLY
OKOTOKS, AB
| 17th
Heat 1
|18th
|12th
|22
| 14th
| #377
|
| DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC
| 19th
Heat 1
|17th
|16th
|19
| 15th
| #737
|
| TEE PERROTT
HIGH RIVER, AB
| 25th
Heat 1
|15th
|18th
|19
| 16th
| #98
|
| ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON
| 24th
Heat 1
|14th
|20th
|18
| 17th
| #43
|
| JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB
| 12th
Heat 1
|8th
|DNF
|18
| 18th
| #297
|
| GABE ELMORE
TELKWA, BC
| 18th
Heat 1
|16th
|19th
|17
| 19th
| #23
|
| JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC
| 16th
Heat 1
|DNF
|11th
|15
| 20th
| #289
|
| CONNOR PAUL
RIMBEY, AB
| 15th
Heat 1
|21st
|17th
|14
| 21st
| #325
|
| TALLON UNGER
LANGDON, AB
| 7th
Heat 1
|13th
|DNF
|13
| 22nd
| #146
|
| TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC
| 6th
Heat 1
|DNF
|14th
|12
| 23rd
| #35
|
| JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 41st
Heat 1
|19th
|21st
|12
| 24th
| #274
|
| CHRIS SVENSSON
,
| 23rd
Heat 1
|20th
|26th
|6
| 25th
| #122
|
| KYLE MASKALL
CHILLIWAK, BC
| 22nd
Heat 1
|DNF
|22nd
|4
| 26th
| #179
|
| SYD STANOWSKI
,
| 21st
Heat 1
|23rd
|25th
|4
| 27th
| #614
|
| NATHAN SIMPSON
CROSSFIELD, AB
| 33rd
Heat 1
|22nd
|29th
|4
| 28th
| #157
|
| WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC
| 34th
Heat 1
|DNF
|23rd
|3
| 29th
| #337
|
| REECE HAVELOCK
CALGARY, AB
| 37th
Heat 1
|29th
|24th
|2
| 30th
| #151
|
| ETHAN TOEWS
GRAND PRAIRIE, AB
| 31st
Heat 1
|24th
|DNF
|2
| 31st
| #927
|
| TORY MASSEY
EDMONTON, AB
| 40th
Heat 1
|25th
|DNF
|1
| 32nd
| #761
|
| BLAKE JOHNSON
WAINWRIGHT, AB
| 38th
Heat 1
|26th
|DNF
|0
| 33rd
| #149
|
| BRANDON MCARTHUR
SUMMERLND, BC
| 39th
Heat 1
|28th
|31st
|0
| 34th
| #477
|
| JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, BC
| 32nd
Heat 1
|31st
|27th
|0
| 35th
| #259
|
| BAILEY GARRISON
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 36th
Heat 1
|27th
|DNF
|0
| 36th
| #715
|
| JEREMIE LACROIX
PONTEIX, SK
| 20th
Heat 1
|30th
|30th
|0
| 37th
| #721
|
| SAM DOOLEY
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB
| 29th
Heat 1
|DNF
|28th
|0
| 38th
| #393
|
| PHILLIP DILLMAN
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 35th
Heat 1
|32nd
|32nd
|0
| DNF
| #666
|
| GAGE STANYNER
NANAIMO, BC
| 27th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #416
|
| CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL
| 28th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #551
|
| MITCHELL BRADBURY
NEIL BRADBURY, BC
| 30th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #731
|
| STEPHEN VUCKSON
SALEM, IN
| 42nd
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
450 Class
#716 Todd Minnie is from The Peege and raced his home race. Todd finished 14-20 for 17th. I didn’t even talk to him! He must have seen me first…
I like giving #645 Cheyenne Harmon press because he is truly doing this on his own. The Texan pitted with the RynoPower Canada guys in PG and just missed the top 10 this week in 11th (13-11).
#63 Graham Scott’s smooth style really helps in these conditions. He finished 11-14 for 13th.
#39 Eric Jeffery rounded out the top 15 with 17-15 motos.
Just about everyone we spoke with said they’d spent some time picking up their bikes in at least one of the motos. That even goes for defending champ, #1 Matt Goerke.
#613 Tyler Nicholson with some issues. He finished 27-31 for 32nd.
#9 Cade Clason was all smiles in the morning but he had a motor let go in the first. He came back for 8th in moto 2 for 16th.
It was great to see #77 Brock Hoyer back in action. He finished 9th in moto 1 and then crashed in turn 2 in moto 2 but clawed his was back to 12th. He was 10th. He’ll also be in Minnedosa this weekend.
#72 Kyle Keast’s bike smoked the entire first moto, but he made it to the line in 8th. He came back for a 10th in moto 2 for 8th o/a. Jamey tipped the bike over on Sunday to reveal a bone dry rad. He raced the back-up in that 2nd moto. | Bigwave photo
#45 Colton Facciotti found himself on the ground and was unable to duplicate his dominant performance from a week earlier. His 7-7 motos put him 7th.
#800 Mike Alessi had a great late battle with Epstein in the 2nd moto and took 6th (6-6).
#7 Dillan Epstein had an up and down day, literally. He was 5th with 5-5 motos.
#16 Cole Thompson has been on the ground more this season than I’ve ever seen. He rode to 4-4 motos and 4th overall. Watch for a strong rebound in Manitoba this week.
#5 Tyler Medaglia was solid in PG. He even chased Benoit down in the 2nd but came up a little short on the last lap. His 3-2 gave him 3rd.
The gnarlier the track the better for #1 Matt Goerke, and he proved that with the moto 1 win. He had his issues in the 2nd and took 3rd for 2nd overall.
#26 Kaven Benoit appears to have his issues in order. He was very good Saturday with 2-1 motos for his first overall of the season. The rest of the field should be a little concerned.
JSR and Matt congratulate their rider after his win.
450 Podium: Kaven Benoit (2-1), Matt Goerke (1-3), Tyler Medaglia (3-2).
|
|
| 1st
| #26
|
| KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC
| 3rd
Heat 1
|2nd
|1st
|57
| 2nd
| #1
|
| MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
|3rd
|55
| 3rd
| #5
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELD, NS
| 4th
Heat 1
|3rd
|2nd
|52
| 4th
| #16
|
| COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON
| 5th
Heat 1
|4th
|4th
|46
| 5th
| #7
|
| DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
| 2nd
Heat 1
|5th
|5th
|42
| 6th
| #800
|
| MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL
| 8th
Heat 1
|6th
|6th
|40
| 7th
| #45
|
| COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON
| 6th
Heat 1
|7th
|7th
|38
| 8th
| #72
|
| KYLE KEAST
LINDSAY, ON
| 12th
Heat 1
|8th
|10th
|34
| 9th
| #10
|
| KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB
| 7th
Heat 1
|10th
|9th
|33
| 10th
| #77
|
| BROCK HOYER
WILLIAMS L;AKE, BC
| 11th
Heat 1
|9th
|12th
|31
| 11th
| #645
|
| CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX
| 13th
Heat 1
|13th
|11th
|28
| 12th
| #21
|
| RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC
| 16th
Heat 1
|12th
|13th
|27
| 13th
| #63
|
| GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC
| 10th
Heat 1
|11th
|14th
|27
| 14th
| #74
|
| COLE KELLY
GREENWOOD, BC
| 15th
Heat 1
|15th
|16th
|21
| 15th
| #39
|
| ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON
| 22nd
Heat 1
|17th
|15th
|20
| 16th
| #9
|
| CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELD, SC
| 9th
Heat 1
|DNF
|8th
|18
| 17th
| #716
|
| TODD MINNIE
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 24th
Heat 1
|14th
|20th
|18
| 18th
| #78
|
| BRYANT HUMISTON
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
| 17th
Heat 1
|18th
|19th
|15
| 19th
| #52
|
| YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON
| 20th
Heat 1
|16th
|22nd
|14
| 20th
| #71
|
| TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC
| 28th
Heat 1
|19th
|23rd
|10
| 21st
| #64
|
| PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 19th
Heat 1
|DNF
|17th
|9
| 22nd
| #82
|
| KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC
| 21st
Heat 1
|28th
|18th
|8
| 23rd
| #627
|
| CONNOR CAPELLE
DAWSON CREEK, BC
| 36th
Heat 1
|20th
|DNF
|6
| 24th
| #20
|
| DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS
| 14th
Heat 1
|DNF
|21st
|5
| 25th
| #328
|
| TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR, WI
| 38th
Heat 1
|29th
|32nd
|*5
| 26th
| #679
|
| JACKSON NICKOLET
QUESNEL, BC
| 31st
Heat 1
|21st
|DNF
|5
| 27th
| #253
|
| DARIUS DUECK
SHERWWOD PARK, AB
| 30th
Heat 1
|23rd
|25th
|4
| 28th
| #125
|
| CHARLIE JOHNSTON
CALGARY, AB
| 32nd
Heat 1
|22nd
|27th
|4
| 29th
| #44
|
| JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC
| 18th
Heat 1
|DNF
|24th
|2
| 30th
| #192
|
| ETHAN OUELETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC
| 33rd
Heat 1
|24th
|26th
|2
| 31st
| #237
|
| SAMUEL NICHOLLS
KELOWNA, BC
| 34th
Heat 1
|25th
|30th
|1
| 32nd
| #613
|
| TYLER NICHOLSON
,
| 37th
Heat 1
|27th
|31st
|0
| 33rd
| #177
|
| CARSON MCQUEEN
WEST KELOWNA, BC
| 26th
Heat 1
|DNF
|28th
|0
| 34th
| #801
|
| SETH WILDE
SUNDRE, AB
| 27th
Heat 1
|DNF
|29th
|0
| 35th
| #728
|
| JOSH MAYHEW
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 35th
Heat 1
|26th
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #85
|
| DYLAN HANSEN
PORT ALBERNI, BC
| 23rd
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #711
|
| NICK COLLINS
CALGARY, AB
| 25th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #143
|
| ERIC HARVEY
FORT ST JOHN, BC
| 29th
Heat 1
|DNF
|DNF
|0