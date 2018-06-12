Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour | Prince George – Round 3

Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour | Prince George – Round 3

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Michael Earle

The Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour headed north…way north, to Prince George, BC for round 3 this past weekend. 2017 was the first time the Pro Nationals hit the Blackwater MX track, and every rider we spoke to last year said they really enjoyed the track. There were a few hurdles to leap, but they took the challenge head on and made them.

For 2018, we were welcomed with media parking and a temporary cell tower. There was a VIP area set up that we could use to set up our computers and camera gear, and it even had it’s own wifi router! Things were really looking up for 2018.

Unfortunately, when you looked up, all you saw were rain clouds. A storm moved in Friday night and we were met with a wet and muddy track to start the race day. They’d added a lot of sand to the track and I believe that had they not done this we wouldn’t have been racing at all!. The hills and clay do not mix well with rain and dirt bikes.

I think the weather probably scared a few of the non-diehard fans away, but there were a fair number of people lining the fences, nonetheless.

Despite the weather, there were some great performances and battle on the track. Here’s a closer look at what happened this past Saturday for round 3.

250 Class

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Class