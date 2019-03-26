Privateer Profile | #62 Michael Da Silva

By Billy Rainford

Let’s learn a little more about #62 Michael Da Silva and see what he’s got planned for this coming season.

Name, Age, Hometown, and how did you get into Motocross?

Michael-Francesco Da Silva ( bet you didn’t know that haha ). I am 22 years old and my hometown is Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC. I originally got into motocross from the very young age of 5 years old. My dad had bought me a PW 50 for Christmas and the very next day I had pinned tires on and we were on the ice practicing for fun.

From there, over the years, it evolved to racing on dirt during the summer. I remember that around the age of 8 years old my parents sat me down one evening during summer and asked me to choose a sport to stick to as at the time I was playing soccer, hockey, racing motocross and doing gymnastics. Evidently, I chose motocross and it stuck. The year after my brother began racing as well.

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go?

I turned Pro in 2013 and it was an incredible learning curve. However, still being a high-school student all the maturity simply was not there yet. I was always fast enough to do great at provincials, win and battle with our top Quebec guys but it was not until recently that I began taking this seriously enough to try and get back to my roots like when I was on small bikes and winning. This sport definitely is not something that talent alone can help you pierce through.

Therefore, to summarize how my first year Pro went, it was all right, but not up to par with my own personal standards. To this day however my best finish yet is still at Deschambault in 2013 when I got 5th in the 250 class.

Take us through your best race last season?

My best race last season was the Montreal Supercross. It felt great for me to see what I was able to do with such little preparation and finishing 8th . It sparked something new within me once more and made me want to race the 250 class again. I realize I am a bigger guy for the 250 but that will simply make it all the more easy to twist the throttle on longer.

What do you do when you’re not riding?

When I am not riding, I am doing school work as I am a University student. When I am not doing school work I’m working, and in between all of it working out with my personal trainer, Jonathan Mascola, in MTL and spending time with my girlfriend. It’s a pretty busy schedule.

What are your racing plans for 2019?

My racing plans for 2019 are to race the 250 class and perform to the best of my ability. I am not setting any expectations for myself and instead I’m just going to try and come out swinging. I will only be racing eastern nationals and the provincial series, as I am looking to win the provincial series as well. It definitely will not be an easy feat, and I’ve got lots of work to do seeing what other guys are doing and all practicing down south, but I believe in my abilities to perform and deliver.

Who would you like to thank?

Motosport Saint-Césaire, Oakley, Yamaha Motor Canada Ltd., Motovan Corporation, Shot Race Gear, TCX Boots, SMX motocross, Liqui Moly, Axxel Suspension, V.r. Steve Driver, Massyf Hydraulique, Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant, Kutvek Amerika, JMT Training MTL.