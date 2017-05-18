Privateer Profile | Jesse Kirchmeyer

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jesse Kirchmeyer

Age: 17

Hometown: Java, NY

Occupation: Equipment Operator

Number: 42

Bike: KTM

Race Club: WNY Racing

Classes: 250 Open A

How did you get started in racing?

At 3 years old, my parents bought me a PW50. I learned to ride around the family farm with guidance from my father. In no time, I was a on a KTM SX senior racing at the local district, and have been bleeding KTM orange ever since.

What is your favourite American track and Canadian track and why?

Oh, that’s tough. I’d have to say that my favorite track in the States is going to be Budds Creek National Track. It’s so fast and gets very rough, the rougher the track the more I like it! Locally, Area 51 in Batavia, NY has always been a great place to ride. That being said, hands down my all time favorite track to ride not just in Canada, but anywhere is Gopher Dunes. I raced my first Pro race there and try to practice there whenever the track is open. There is nothing like holding it wide open in the sand with a certain amount of controlled chaos that makes it so fun.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favorite rider is definitely Gavin Gracyk. He has done more for me than anyone, next to my parents. Gavin has taught me a lot about how to ride a bike fast. He is ALWAYS positive and just so talented and he has taught me important life lessons beyond racing that I will never forget.

What Canadian / American Pro do you look up to and why?

I really look up to Tyler Madaglia. He really exhibits smoothness when he rides and cares a ton about his family. Tyler works very hard and has a competitive edge making him a great rider and a great guy to talk to.

Who is your hero?

My heroes are my mother, Nicole, and father, Jeffrey. Without them, I would have never known this awesome sport. They have both sacrificed so much to allow me to chase my dream. My dad has a plethora of knowledge when it comes to racing; he does whatever he can to make my bike faster and has the insight I need to hone my skills on the track. I think the only thing he can’t do is draw! My mother has an undying determination and love for Motocross; she has stepped up to do things only a Moto Mom can understand. Whether it is driving me in an RV to my first Canadian National, or out in the shop helping me put a bike together in the middle of the night, I know she will always support me. These two people are my heroes and without them I would not be the person I am today.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

This year, I am not 100% sure whether I am racing Canadian Pro or trying for my AMA Pro card. It all comes down to where I will find the most support. We all know that you can’t race, wrench on bikes, and work full-time to pay for it all, while still giving yourself a shot at being the best rider you can be. Personally, I would like to race the Canadian Pro series.

Having said that, will we see you try and qualify for any Canadian Pro Nationals?

Oh, absolutely! I will be racing at Gopher Dunes, no matter what. That’s my favorite track!

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Well, a couple of years ago, I was able to qualify at the Pro Nationals at Gopher Dunes. That was an awesome experience for me. This past year, I qualified and raced at the AMA Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National in the Open B class and was able to pull a holeshot! That was exciting and such an amazing experience.

As an American racer, what’s the best part about racing in Canada?

Being an American rider, it’s always nice to race in Canada because of how laid back it all is. Compared to riding in the States, the racing atmosphere is much more relaxed and I can really enjoy myself.

So, that’s the biggest difference between racing in America and Canada?

I would have to go with the atmosphere again.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I especially enjoy going into the Nationals because of the connection the factory riders have with the amateurs and fans. But honestly, one of my favorite parts about going to the races is, literally, the trip to the races. There is nothing better than loading up my van with the bikes, gear and friends, jamming out to music on the way to the track.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Most of my time away from racing is spent working for my parents Site Contracting Company Kirchmeyer, Inc., or working on my bike and throwing money into my van so I can make it to the races on the weekends. Going to the gym on a hectic schedule is not easy, so I try to swing a couple extra swings with the sledgehammer at work.

Thanks for the talk, good luck, and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my parents, Jeffrey and Nicole Kirchmeyer, and the rest of my family for their continued support! And my sponsors: Kirchmyer Inc. , Motion Craft, Moto Z, Factory Connection, DTA Racing, FMF, Route 78 Pub, and 7S Cycle Supply.