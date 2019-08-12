Jonathan and his fiancé, Kenzie Hebbelman, were planning to marry in October and take a cruise for their honeymoon. In addition to Kenzie, Jonathan is survived by his parents and several siblings, two of which are in the military serving our country. In death, as in life, Jonathan was kind and generous, as he was an organ donor, and as a result of his generosity, others will be able to continue their life journey.



Burial services have not yet been announced. Updates will follow as soon as available.



God Speed, Jonathan. Your motocross family will miss you. Words cannot explain the heartbreak felt in our paddock today.