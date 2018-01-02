Project 7C Snow Bike Coming Together for Blair Morgan and the Winter X Games

By Billy Rainford

It’s true, Blair Morgan will make his return to the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, in just a few weeks. ‘Superman’ was injured at the Montreal Supercross and has kept a relatively low profile ever since. Fortunately, for his fans, he will line up once again in the Adaptive Snow BikeCross event at Buttermilk Mountain, January 25-28.

Steve Simms of Steve Simms Racing (SSR) sent over these photos of the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha Project 7C bike coming together. Here’s a look at the progress.

Direct Motocross will be in Aspen for Blair’s historic return to competition. Thanks for the photos, Steve, and good luck. We’ll keep everyone posted on how this project comes together in the final weeks leading up to the Winter X Games.