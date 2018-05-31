Pros Riding Wednesday at Whispering Pines
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
I’d heard that the gang out at Whispering Pines was going to welcome traveling Pro riders to their track outside Kamloops this week between Calgary and Popkum.
Since I’m staying at my sister’s place here in The Loops, I headed out to the familiar track up the Thompson River to see whoI’d see riding the former National track.
Here are a few shots from a fun day out wt The Pines.
Headed to the familiar Whispering Pines MX Park Wednesday.
Cade Clason was staying with Shawn Maffenbeier between rounds and was there.
Ontario’s #98 Anthony Spadaccini and his dad were also there.
Shawn Maffenbeier getting ready to burn some laps.
Ryan Lalonde took 10th last week in Calgary and was there.
The boys working their Mobius braces.
Cade putting in some laps.
#52 Yannick Boucher was there with Jason Benny.
I think that’s #147 Chelan Merwin but it’s not was the number plate says. Sorry.
#143 Eric Harvey.
Some nice product placement with #18 Josh Osby.
Maff heading into one of the best corners for photos.
Cade’s practice bike has black plastics while his race machine is red.
#416 Chad Saultz is from Illinois and had a solid 10th in 250 moto 1 last week. His 30th in moto 2 dropped him to 19th in the o/a.
Yannick sliding through a turn.
Spadaccini.
Taking a break.
#86 Carter Roberts.
Osby’s group were working through a few gremlins.
The Jenna Cotter painted Moto Shack.
Canadian Moto at its finest, right there.
Cade trying the salad.
I’m surprised Shawn’s little size 7 feet don’t fall right through these mud pegs! I told you I was gonna, Shawn.
“Helping” Ryan change a tire.
I interviewed Jason Benny and will start typing ASAP.
Jason actually took the day off after slamming his back pretty good at round 1.
The Benny/Boucher travel rig.
Graham Scott’s bike getting some love. I also interviewed Graham and will get to that soon, too.
One way to be sure I use the photo: make a mockery of the shot.
Cade heading out for a 20 + 2 sprints.
Graham and his GF…uh, oh, nobody introduced us. Sorry.
This little guy was nervous to come over but we got him there for Shawn to sign his helmet.
Hey, don’t let all those tiny little bugs we saw in the window! What are those things?!
OK, it’s time to head over the Coquihalla Highway to Popkum. See you at the races…