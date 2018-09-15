Qualifying Photos from Montreal Supercross | Strikt Gear
By Billy Rainford
One minute it feels like it’s been a lifetime since we were here at the Montreal Supercross and the next it feels like yesterday. Gestev Inc. has brought the event back to life for the first time since 2012.
The lighting hasn’t improved for shooting photos in here, I can tell you that much! There are a bunch of fast riders ready to go here, though, and I guess that’s what really matters.
Here are a few shots from practice and qualifying here at The Big O.
The day started with Eric Peronnard welcoming all the Pro riders to the event, once track walk was done.
Jetwerx head guy, Justin Thompson, listened in on the meeting.
Dave Blanchet’s day has not gone smoothly so far. Bike problems have plagued his progress so far.
Logan Karnow qualified 3rd, just a tenth behind 2nd place.
Shawn Maffenbeier was 1/10 behind him in 4th. Like most of the riders, he spent a lot of time thinking about the tricky whoops section.
Tanner Ward buttered the tricky triple out section before the whoops and took 2nd spot.
#29 Oullet made an early exit with this shoulder injury.
|
|
|
| –
| #15
|
| JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
| –
| #27
|
| TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON
| 2nd
Heat 1
|2nd
| –
| #471
|
| LOGAN KARNOW
VERMILION, OH
| 3rd
Heat 1
|3rd
| –
| #3
|
| SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC
| 4th
Heat 1
|4th
| –
| #12
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON
| 5th
Heat 1
|5th
| –
| #66
|
| MARCO CANNELLA
HAMILTON, ON
| 6th
Heat 1
|6th
| –
| #416
|
| CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL
| 7th
Heat 1
|7th
| –
| #157
|
| WYATT WADDELL
LADNER, BC
| 8th
Heat 1
|8th
| –
| #40
|
| GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC
| 9th
Heat 1
|9th
| –
| #55
|
| JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON
| 10th
Heat 1
|10th
| –
| #117
|
| MICHAEL DA SILVA
ST JEANSUR RICHELIEU, QC
| 11th
Heat 1
|11th
| –
| #39
|
| ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON
| 12th
Heat 1
|12th
| –
| #23
|
| JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
|13th
| –
| #118
|
| CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
ST JEAN SUR RICHELIE, QC
| 14th
Heat 1
|14th
| –
| #214
|
| NICHOLAS LAVELLE
TERREBONNE, QC
| 15th
Heat 1
|15th
| –
| #62
|
| SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC
| 16th
Heat 1
|16th
| –
| #727
|
| DAVE BLANCHET
QUEBEC, QC
| 17th
Heat 1
|17th
| –
| #41
|
| VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC
| 18th
Heat 1
|18th
| –
| #686
|
| ALEXNADRE MORIN
,
| 19th
Heat 1
|19th
If Sarah Kim Villeneuve can keep the rubber side down tonight, she will be going after Eve Brodeur out front. She looked solid and aggressive out there. #818 Cindy Trudel was pretty excited to hit the track but then whiskey throttle got the better of her on lap one of practice and she went down hard. She was OK and kept going after a while.
This should be Eve’s race to lose, but you never know in Supercross.
|
|
|
| –
| #1
|
| EVE BRODEUR
LAVAL, QC
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
| –
| #5
|
| SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
LATERRIERE, QC
| 2nd
Heat 1
|2nd
| –
| #593
|
| VALERIE FILLION
LEVIS, QC
| 3rd
Heat 1
|3rd
| –
| #7
|
| EMILIE LEVEILLE
ST-JEROME, QC
| 4th
Heat 1
|4th
| –
| #104
|
| SABRINA BOISSEAU
SAINTE-HYACINTHE, QC
| 5th
Heat 1
|5th
| –
| #818
|
| CINDY TRUDEL
ST-COLOMBAN, QC
| 6th
Heat 1
|6th
| –
| #33
|
| MALIA GARANT
BEAUMONT, QC
| 7th
Heat 1
|7th
| –
| #110
|
| EMMA SAARELA
VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON
| 8th
Heat 1
|8th
| –
| #451
|
| EVE BOURDEAU
,
| 9th
Heat 1
|9th
| –
| #78
|
| DESNEIGER FORTIN
LAVALTRIE, QC
| 10th
Heat 1
|10th
| –
| #81
|
| OCEANNE BRODEUR
COATICOOK, QC
| 11th
Heat 1
|11th
| –
| #97
|
| CHRISTINE AYLWIN
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC
| 12th
Heat 1
|12th
| –
| #57
|
| EMILIE PELOQUIN
SAINTE-HYACINTHE, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
|13th
| –
| #196
|
| KARINE GAUTHIER
,
| 14th
Heat 1
|14th
| –
| #724
|
| AMY ROY
,
| 15th
Heat 1
|15th
| –
| #12
|
| EMILIE CLAIRE LEBEL
,
| 16th
Heat 1
|16th
|
This went out to #55 Jack Wright early in the day. He qualified 10th.
I’m giving Johnny Grant MVP status for hooking up the live timing.
Tommy Dallaire went down hard into the 3rd jump in the triple. He’s not sure, but his left shoulder may be hurt, too. He’s out.
Eric Jeffery is the lone rider here for Redemption Racing. He was 12th.
Watch for Quinn Amyotte to be on the podium tonight in the Intermediate class.
Jeremy McKie qualified just in front of him in 2nd.
Bjorn Viney looks great out there and took 1st spot by over 2 seconds.
|
|
|
| –
| #53
|
| BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
| –
| #20
|
| JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, ON
| 2nd
Heat 1
|2nd
| –
| #114
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON
| 3rd
Heat 1
|3rd
| –
| #28
|
| THEO POIRIER
SAYABEC, QC
| 4th
Heat 1
|4th
| –
| #15
|
| WILLIAM MIREAULT
ST ANDRE AVELLIN, QC
| 5th
Heat 1
|5th
| –
| #543
|
| CHARLES-ETIENNE LEVEILLE
ST JEROME, QC
| 6th
Heat 1
|6th
| –
| #211
|
| WILLIAM COTE
STANSTEAD, QC
| 7th
Heat 1
|7th
| –
| #107
|
| SHAYNE MERCIECA
PORT HOPE, ON
| 8th
Heat 1
|8th
| –
| #474
|
| HUNTER VAUGHAN
WATERVILLE, NS
| 9th
Heat 1
|9th
| –
| #215
|
| LOIS PHILLIPE CORDEAU
ST VALERIEN, QC
| 10th
Heat 1
|10th
| –
| #719
|
| JEAN-FRANCOIS LABRANCHE
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC
| 11th
Heat 1
|11th
| –
| #888
|
| BURG GILLOMEE
COLOMBIE-BRITANNIGUE,
| 12th
Heat 1
|12th
| –
| #578
|
| POULIN GUILLAUME
ST LAMBERTDE LAUZON, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
|13th
| –
| #622
|
| JEREMY LUPIEN
NAPIERVILLE, QC
| 14th
Heat 1
|14th
| –
| #123
|
| DYLAN LESSARD
TRING-JONCTION, QC
| 15th
Heat 1
|15th
| –
| #214
|
| KEVIN GAMELIN
PIERREVILLE, QC
| 16th
Heat 1
|16th
| –
| #22
|
| ZAKIEL THEROUX
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC
| 17th
Heat 1
|17th
| –
| #147
|
| SAMUEL POWER
SEPT LIES, QC
| 18th
Heat 1
|18th
| –
| #9
|
| JEAN-CHRISTOPHE LAFOND
SHERBROOKE, QC
| 19th
Heat 1
|19th
| –
| #29
|
| SAMUES OUELLET
RIMOUSKI, QC
| 20th
Heat 1
|20th
| –
| #145
|
| KEVEN BOUDREAULT
SHANNON, QC
| 21st
Heat 1
|21st
Colton Facciotti was the top-finishing Canadian in qualifying, taking 6th.
#145 Alex Martin on his 250 qualified 3rd in the 450 class.
#31 Colt Nichols was 2nd.
Malcolm Stewart’s whoops speed took him to the top of the list. It was impressive and had everyone standing there watching.
|
|
|
| –
| #27
|
| MALCOLM STEWART
HAINES CITY, FL
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
| –
| #31
|
| COLT NICHOLS
MUSKOGEE, OK
| 2nd
Heat 1
|2nd
| –
| #145
|
| ALEX MARTIN
MILLVILLE, MN
| 3rd
Heat 1
|3rd
| –
| #75
|
| JOSH HILL
MURRIETTA, CA
| 4th
Heat 1
|4th
| –
| #85
|
| CEDRIC SOUBEYRAS
VENASQUE- PROVENCE, FR
| 5th
Heat 1
|5th
| –
| #45
|
| COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON
| 6th
Heat 1
|6th
| –
| #6
|
| THOMAS RAMETTE
GUILHERAND, FR
| 7th
Heat 1
|7th
| –
| #16
|
| COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON
| 8th
Heat 1
|8th
| –
| #2
|
| MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
| 9th
Heat 1
|9th
| –
| #36
|
| RJ HAMPSHIRE
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
| 10th
Heat 1
|10th
| –
| #54
|
| PHIL NICOLETTI
NEW YORK, NY
| 11th
Heat 1
|11th
| –
| #5
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELDS, NS
| 12th
Heat 1
|12th
| –
| #800
|
| MIKE ALESSI
JACKSONVILLE, FL
| 13th
Heat 1
|13th
| –
| #100
|
| JOSH HANSEN
,
| 14th
Heat 1
|14th
| –
| #7
|
| DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA
| 15th
Heat 1
|15th
| –
| #26
|
| KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC
| 16th
Heat 1
|16th
| –
| #68
|
| MIKE BROWN
BRISTOL, VA
| 17th
Heat 1
|17th
| –
| #645
|
| CHEYENNE HARMON
DALLAS, TX
| 18th
Heat 1
|18th
| –
| #570
|
| CODY VANBUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL
| 19th
Heat 1
|19th
| –
| #20
|
| DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS
| 20th
Heat 1
|20th
| –
| #52
|
| YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON
| 21st
Heat 1
|21st
| –
| #28
|
| JEAN CHRISTIAN BUJOLD
ST HUBERT, QC
| 22nd
Heat 1
|22nd
| –
| #71
|
| TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC
| 23rd
Heat 1
|23rd
Opening Ceremonies are at 7:30pm Eastern.
You can follow Live Timing here: http://cmrc.tracksideresults.com/liveresults.asp