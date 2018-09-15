Qualifying Photos from Montreal Supercross | Strikt Gear

By Billy Rainford

One minute it feels like it’s been a lifetime since we were here at the Montreal Supercross and the next it feels like yesterday. Gestev Inc. has brought the event back to life for the first time since 2012.

The lighting hasn’t improved for shooting photos in here, I can tell you that much! There are a bunch of fast riders ready to go here, though, and I guess that’s what really matters.

Here are a few shots from practice and qualifying here at The Big O.

The day started with Eric Peronnard welcoming all the Pro riders to the event, once track walk was done.

Jetwerx head guy, Justin Thompson, listened in on the meeting.

Dave Blanchet’s day has not gone smoothly so far. Bike problems have plagued his progress so far.

Logan Karnow qualified 3rd, just a tenth behind 2nd place.

Shawn Maffenbeier was 1/10 behind him in 4th. Like most of the riders, he spent a lot of time thinking about the tricky whoops section.

Tanner Ward buttered the tricky triple out section before the whoops and took 2nd spot.

#29 Oullet made an early exit with this shoulder injury.

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1
   #15 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 1		 1st
   #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
   #471 Kawasaki  LOGAN KARNOW
VERMILION, OH		  3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
   #3 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		  4th
Heat 1		 4th
   #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 5th
   #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
HAMILTON, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 6th
   #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		  7th
Heat 1		 7th
   #157 Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
LADNER, BC		  8th
Heat 1		 8th
   #40 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  9th
Heat 1		 9th
   #55 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  10th
Heat 1		 10th
   #117 Kawasaki  MICHAEL DA SILVA
ST JEANSUR RICHELIEU, QC		  11th
Heat 1		 11th
   #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		  12th
Heat 1		 12th
   #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  13th
Heat 1		 13th
   #118 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
ST JEAN SUR RICHELIE, QC		  14th
Heat 1		 14th
   #214 KTM  NICHOLAS LAVELLE
TERREBONNE, QC		  15th
Heat 1		 15th
   #62 Honda  SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC		  16th
Heat 1		 16th
   #727 Kawasaki  DAVE BLANCHET
QUEBEC, QC		  17th
Heat 1		 17th
   #41 KTM  VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC		  18th
Heat 1		 18th
   #686 Yamaha  ALEXNADRE MORIN
  19th
Heat 1		 19th

If Sarah Kim Villeneuve can keep the rubber side down tonight, she will be going after Eve Brodeur out front. She looked solid and aggressive out there. #818 Cindy Trudel was pretty excited to hit the track but then whiskey throttle got the better of her on lap one of practice and she went down hard. She was OK and kept going after a while.

This should be Eve’s race to lose, but you never know in Supercross.

Ladies/Femmes – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1
   #1 KTM  EVE BRODEUR
LAVAL, QC		  1st
Heat 1		 1st
   #5 Husqvarna  SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
LATERRIERE, QC		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
   #593 Yamaha  VALERIE FILLION
LEVIS, QC		  3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
   #7 KTM  EMILIE LEVEILLE
ST-JEROME, QC		  4th
Heat 1		 4th
   #104 Yamaha  SABRINA BOISSEAU
SAINTE-HYACINTHE, QC		  5th
Heat 1		 5th
   #818 Kawasaki  CINDY TRUDEL
ST-COLOMBAN, QC		  6th
Heat 1		 6th
   #33 KTM  MALIA GARANT
BEAUMONT, QC		  7th
Heat 1		 7th
   #110 Husqvarna  EMMA SAARELA
VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 8th
   #451 KTM  EVE BOURDEAU
  9th
Heat 1		 9th
   #78 Yamaha  DESNEIGER FORTIN
LAVALTRIE, QC		  10th
Heat 1		 10th
   #81 Yamaha  OCEANNE BRODEUR
COATICOOK, QC		  11th
Heat 1		 11th
   #97 Yamaha  CHRISTINE AYLWIN
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC		  12th
Heat 1		 12th
   #57 Yamaha  EMILIE PELOQUIN
SAINTE-HYACINTHE, QC		  13th
Heat 1		 13th
   #196 KTM  KARINE GAUTHIER
  14th
Heat 1		 14th
   #724 KTM  AMY ROY
  15th
Heat 1		 15th
   #12 Husqvarna  EMILIE CLAIRE LEBEL
  16th
Heat 1		 16th

This went out to #55 Jack Wright early in the day. He qualified 10th.

I’m giving Johnny Grant MVP status for hooking up the live timing.

Tommy Dallaire went down hard into the 3rd jump in the triple. He’s not sure, but his left shoulder may be hurt, too. He’s out.

Eric Jeffery is the lone rider here for Redemption Racing. He was 12th.

Watch for Quinn Amyotte to be on the podium tonight in the Intermediate class.

Jeremy McKie qualified just in front of him in 2nd.

Bjorn Viney looks great out there and took 1st spot by over 2 seconds.

SX 250 Int – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1
   #53 Kawasaki  BJORN VINEY
MORGAN HILL, CA		  1st
Heat 1		 1st
   #20 Yamaha  JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, ON		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
   #114 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		  3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
   #28 KTM  THEO POIRIER
SAYABEC, QC		  4th
Heat 1		 4th
   #15 KTM  WILLIAM MIREAULT
ST ANDRE AVELLIN, QC		  5th
Heat 1		 5th
   #543 KTM  CHARLES-ETIENNE LEVEILLE
ST JEROME, QC		  6th
Heat 1		 6th
   #211 Yamaha  WILLIAM COTE
STANSTEAD, QC		  7th
Heat 1		 7th
   #107 Honda  SHAYNE MERCIECA
PORT HOPE, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 8th
   #474 KTM  HUNTER VAUGHAN
WATERVILLE, NS		  9th
Heat 1		 9th
   #215 Yamaha  LOIS PHILLIPE CORDEAU
ST VALERIEN, QC		  10th
Heat 1		 10th
   #719 Unknown  JEAN-FRANCOIS LABRANCHE
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		  11th
Heat 1		 11th
   #888 KTM  BURG GILLOMEE
COLOMBIE-BRITANNIGUE, 		  12th
Heat 1		 12th
   #578 Kawasaki  POULIN GUILLAUME
ST LAMBERTDE LAUZON, QC		  13th
Heat 1		 13th
   #622 Yamaha  JEREMY LUPIEN
NAPIERVILLE, QC		  14th
Heat 1		 14th
   #123 Yamaha  DYLAN LESSARD
TRING-JONCTION, QC		  15th
Heat 1		 15th
   #214 Yamaha  KEVIN GAMELIN
PIERREVILLE, QC		  16th
Heat 1		 16th
   #22 Honda  ZAKIEL THEROUX
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		  17th
Heat 1		 17th
   #147 Yamaha  SAMUEL POWER
SEPT LIES, QC		  18th
Heat 1		 18th
   #9 Honda  JEAN-CHRISTOPHE LAFOND
SHERBROOKE, QC		  19th
Heat 1		 19th
   #29 Suzuki  SAMUES OUELLET
RIMOUSKI, QC		  20th
Heat 1		 20th
   #145 Yamaha  KEVEN BOUDREAULT
SHANNON, QC		  21st
Heat 1		 21st

Colton Facciotti was the top-finishing Canadian in qualifying, taking 6th.

#145 Alex Martin on his 250 qualified 3rd in the 450 class.

#31 Colt Nichols was 2nd.

Malcolm Stewart’s whoops speed took him to the top of the list. It was impressive and had everyone standing there watching.

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1
   #27 Honda  MALCOLM STEWART
HAINES CITY, FL		  1st
Heat 1		 1st
   #31 Yamaha  COLT NICHOLS
MUSKOGEE, OK		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd
   #145 Suzuki  ALEX MARTIN
MILLVILLE, MN		  3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
   #75 Yamaha  JOSH HILL
MURRIETTA, CA		  4th
Heat 1		 4th
   #85 Suzuki  CEDRIC SOUBEYRAS
VENASQUE- PROVENCE, FR		  5th
Heat 1		 5th
   #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 6th
   #6 Suzuki  THOMAS RAMETTE
GUILHERAND, FR		  7th
Heat 1		 7th
   #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 8th
   #2 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		  9th
Heat 1		 9th
   #36 Honda  RJ HAMPSHIRE
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL		  10th
Heat 1		 10th
   #54 Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI
NEW YORK, NY		  11th
Heat 1		 11th
   #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELDS, NS		  12th
Heat 1		 12th
   #800 Kawasaki  MIKE ALESSI
JACKSONVILLE, FL		  13th
Heat 1		 13th
   #100 Honda  JOSH HANSEN
  14th
Heat 1		 14th
   #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND ISLANDS, CA		  15th
Heat 1		 15th
   #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		  16th
Heat 1		 16th
   #68 Husqvarna  MIKE BROWN
BRISTOL, VA		  17th
Heat 1		 17th
   #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
DALLAS, TX		  18th
Heat 1		 18th
   #570 Kawasaki  CODY VANBUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL		  19th
Heat 1		 19th
   #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  20th
Heat 1		 20th
   #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  21st
Heat 1		 21st
   #28 Honda  JEAN CHRISTIAN BUJOLD
ST HUBERT, QC		  22nd
Heat 1		 22nd
   #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  23rd
Heat 1		 23rd

Opening Ceremonies are at 7:30pm Eastern.

You can follow Live Timing here: http://cmrc.tracksideresults.com/liveresults.asp