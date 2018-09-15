Qualifying Photos from Montreal Supercross | Strikt Gear

Qualifying Photos from Montreal Supercross | Strikt Gear

By Billy Rainford

One minute it feels like it’s been a lifetime since we were here at the Montreal Supercross and the next it feels like yesterday. Gestev Inc. has brought the event back to life for the first time since 2012.

The lighting hasn’t improved for shooting photos in here, I can tell you that much! There are a bunch of fast riders ready to go here, though, and I guess that’s what really matters.

Here are a few shots from practice and qualifying here at The Big O.

Opening Ceremonies are at 7:30pm Eastern.

You can follow Live Timing here: http://cmrc.tracksideresults.com/liveresults.asp