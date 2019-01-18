Race Tech Tour

Race Tech Tour

By Billy Rainford

It’s always cool to drop in and see what and who make motocross industry leaders tick. One such company is Race Tech out of Corona, California. It was another rainy day out here so Chris Riesenberg and I decided today would be the perfect day for me to come in and check out the shop on Pomona Road.

Chris calls Minnesota home and is out here for a while before heading home, just like me.

We started the tour with lunch. Perfect. Thanks, guys. I really did have to go to the bathroom just then! Honestly, I have no idea when the bill gets brought out at a restaurant…

Thanks for a cool afternoon learning some new stuff. Here’s a look around Race Tech.

Here’s the 1:00 Instagram video we put together while we were there: