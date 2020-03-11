RCSX | 5 Questions | #114 Mikael Savard

By Billy Rainford

#114 Mikael Savard. | Bigwave photo

Name: Mikael Savard

Date of Birth: August 14, 2001

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Sponsors: RynoPower Canada, Wheelsport, Spy Optic, Casselman Performance

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

Mikael Savard: It was my first time at RCSX this year and also my first time riding Supercross. I had to pick it up quick in practice because I had only two and they were really short.

After eight laps of experience in Supercross Sunday, I managed to get a 13th place finish in my first qualifier of 450 B Limited. For my second qualifier in 250 B Limited I had a good jump out of the gate but I missed my shift to 3rd gear that granted me last place to the first corner. I made my way back from 34th to 22nd in this four-lap moto.

On Monday we started with two-lap practices, then there were LCQ’s which I didn’t have to do in my classes, and then the main events. I had a great start in my first main event and I was running in 3rd for the first lap but before I could finish it I cross-rutted a jump and went hard over the bars on the landing. Unfortunately, that was the end of the day for me, but I still had a lot of fun and a great experience.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

Supercross racing is pretty different than motocross, as it’s a lot smaller track with a lot of riders. Therefore, it’s a lot harder to pass, so starts, creativity and line choices get much more important.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

From now I still have a month left of training in Florida, going from track to track. There are a few Area Qualifiers for Loretta Lynn’s that I might do before going back home.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

My plans for 2020 are still uncertain. The goal is to go back to Loretta’s in the B class. Although the competition is very high, I will go to the Regionals then decide if it’s worth it. If not, I will compete in some Nationals around home.

Thanks and good luck, Mikael.