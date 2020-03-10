RCSX | 5 Questions | #115 William Mireault

By Billy Rainford

#115 William Mireault. | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: William Mireault

Date of Birth: March 20th, 2000

Hometown: Saint-André-Avellin, Qc

Sponsors: Gregoire Sport (with KTM Canada & Fox racing), Nivek Graphic Design, Boutique Exode, Les pneus Blais, Carquest

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

William Mireault: It was my first time racing the RCSX in Daytona. I really enjoyed my experience and I had a lot of fun on the track. It was also my first AMA race.

This experience was particularly dear to me because I was racing with my cousin, Mikaël Savard, who sadly got hurt during the first main event.

Unfortunately, I was unlucky in getting the last random gate pick for both my 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited heats on Sunday.

I am very happy with my performance given this circumstance; I finished 12th (450B) and 21st (250B). My results for the main events were 9th for 450 B and 15th for 250 B.

As a full time student, I could only practice 6 days in Florida before race weekend. However, I was well prepared physically because I had been working out at the gym prior to March break. All weekend, I had terrible arm pump that prevented me from pushing myself to the maximum of my capacities; I’m sure I could’ve done better if I had had more time to practice. Every time I was returning on the track, I was making improvements. Overall, I’m very happy with the results.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

During this race weekend, I witnessed a different culture when it comes to motocross. The Americans reminded me how important this sport is to a lot of people. Also, I learned that it is extremely important to have a good start when it comes to Supercross tracks because, if not, it becomes harder to pass while racing.

Lastly, since there were so many riders on a smaller track, it forced me to practice being very close to the other riders while racing. I think I developed my aggressiveness and I’m happy about that.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

As I mentioned earlier, I am a full-time student and I’m actually graduating from CEGEP in Accounting and Management this year. I will be very concentrated on my studies, since I’m currently applying for university.

I will be continuing my current routine at the gym to stay in shape for the summer that is approaching.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

This upcoming summer, I will be racing Pro MX2 and MX3 for Challenge Quebec. I’m aiming to do two or three nationals as well.

Thanks and good luck, William.