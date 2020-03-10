RCSX | 5 Questions | #115 William Mireault
By Billy Rainford
Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.
It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.
Name: William Mireault
Date of Birth: March 20th, 2000
Hometown: Saint-André-Avellin, Qc
Sponsors: Gregoire Sport (with KTM Canada & Fox racing), Nivek Graphic Design, Boutique Exode, Les pneus Blais, Carquest
Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?
William Mireault: It was my first time racing the RCSX in Daytona. I really enjoyed my experience and I had a lot of fun on the track. It was also my first AMA race.
This experience was particularly dear to me because I was racing with my cousin, Mikaël Savard, who sadly got hurt during the first main event.
Unfortunately, I was unlucky in getting the last random gate pick for both my 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited heats on Sunday.
I am very happy with my performance given this circumstance; I finished 12th (450B) and 21st (250B). My results for the main events were 9th for 450 B and 15th for 250 B.
As a full time student, I could only practice 6 days in Florida before race weekend. However, I was well prepared physically because I had been working out at the gym prior to March break. All weekend, I had terrible arm pump that prevented me from pushing myself to the maximum of my capacities; I’m sure I could’ve done better if I had had more time to practice. Every time I was returning on the track, I was making improvements. Overall, I’m very happy with the results.
The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?
During this race weekend, I witnessed a different culture when it comes to motocross. The Americans reminded me how important this sport is to a lot of people. Also, I learned that it is extremely important to have a good start when it comes to Supercross tracks because, if not, it becomes harder to pass while racing.
Lastly, since there were so many riders on a smaller track, it forced me to practice being very close to the other riders while racing. I think I developed my aggressiveness and I’m happy about that.
What will you do for the rest of the winter?
As I mentioned earlier, I am a full-time student and I’m actually graduating from CEGEP in Accounting and Management this year. I will be very concentrated on my studies, since I’m currently applying for university.
I will be continuing my current routine at the gym to stay in shape for the summer that is approaching.
What are your racing plans for 2020?
This upcoming summer, I will be racing Pro MX2 and MX3 for Challenge Quebec. I’m aiming to do two or three nationals as well.
Thanks and good luck, William.