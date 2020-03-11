RCSX | 5 Questions | #161 Justin Burge

RCSX | 5 Questions | #161 Justin Burge

By Billy Rainford

#161 Juston Burge. | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: Justin Burge

Date of Birth: June 30th, 2004

Hometown: Scotsburn, NS

Sponsors: RMS Energy, Callus Moto, HP Racing, Mount Thom MX.

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

Justin Burge: I have never raced RCSX, but I 100% recommend it. I had a great time riding and racing. Track was at its best in the mornings when it was not ruff but had good lines. My mains could have gone better due to mess ups.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

I’ve learned to be ready for anything in front of you out on the track, you really don’t know what’s coming. My corners could be better, for sure, and to look out and not in front of me.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

I’ll be riding as much as I can in the States, training and racing as much as possible.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

Hit up as many nationals as I can, practice, and do better than last year.

Thanks and good luck, Justin.