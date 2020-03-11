RCSX | 5 Questions | #17 Josh Bryan

RCSX | 5 Questions | #17 Josh Bryan

By Billy Rainford

#17 Josh Bryan. | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: Josh Bryan

Date of Birth: October 28th, 2003

Hometown: Blue Mountains, Ontario

Sponsors: FXR

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

Josh Bryan: This was my first time going to the RCSX. I was first practice at 7:30am under the lights. After my track walk and sight lap I had a good idea of what to expect. The track was tight and one line and there weren’t a lot of places to pass; I learned that very quick in my first heat race.

Starts were a huge part of the race and half the battle. I didn’t get the best start in the Schoolboy 1 Main and was sitting near the back of the pack after the second turn. I managed to gain some ground but then got tangled with another rider in the back section of the track.

I got a decent start in the 125 heat race and finished 14th.

I got another good start in the main and was sitting 11th until the last two laps when I made a couple mistakes and ended up finishing 13th.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

I learned that riding at a National race with top competitors is only going to make me ride faster. I like riding SX so this was a great experience for me and I learned a lot. I will use the technical aspect from that event to help me in future races.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

I am currently training at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida, until the end of April. I will be racing at least three Area Qualifiers and Regionals Qualifiers here in the U.S.. I will be heading home in May and plan to race the Baja Area Qualifier. I will be heading back to WW Ranch in June to train and then race the Regional.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

I plan to come home after the Regionals and race all the Triple Crown Eastern series starting July 12th at Gopher Dunes.

Thank and good luck, Josh.