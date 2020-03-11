RCSX | 5 Questions | #17 Josh Bryan
By Billy Rainford
Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.
It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.
Name: Josh Bryan
Date of Birth: October 28th, 2003
Hometown: Blue Mountains, Ontario
Sponsors: FXR
Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?
Josh Bryan: This was my first time going to the RCSX. I was first practice at 7:30am under the lights. After my track walk and sight lap I had a good idea of what to expect. The track was tight and one line and there weren’t a lot of places to pass; I learned that very quick in my first heat race.
Starts were a huge part of the race and half the battle. I didn’t get the best start in the Schoolboy 1 Main and was sitting near the back of the pack after the second turn. I managed to gain some ground but then got tangled with another rider in the back section of the track.
I got a decent start in the 125 heat race and finished 14th.
I got another good start in the main and was sitting 11th until the last two laps when I made a couple mistakes and ended up finishing 13th.
The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?
I learned that riding at a National race with top competitors is only going to make me ride faster. I like riding SX so this was a great experience for me and I learned a lot. I will use the technical aspect from that event to help me in future races.
What will you do for the rest of the winter?
I am currently training at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, Florida, until the end of April. I will be racing at least three Area Qualifiers and Regionals Qualifiers here in the U.S.. I will be heading home in May and plan to race the Baja Area Qualifier. I will be heading back to WW Ranch in June to train and then race the Regional.
What are your racing plans for 2020?
I plan to come home after the Regionals and race all the Triple Crown Eastern series starting July 12th at Gopher Dunes.
Thank and good luck, Josh.