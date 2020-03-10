RCSX | 5 Questions | #409 Brennan Schofield

By Billy Rainford

#409 Brennan Schofield. | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: Brennan Schofield

Date of Birth: July 18th, 2005

Hometown: Falmouth, NS 🇨🇦

Sponsors: Rallye Motoplex, Flo Motorsports, Nihilo concepts, my Mom Dad friends and family

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

Brennan Schofield: I have not raced RCSX before but definitely recommend it, it’s a great event put on by Ricky (Carmichael). Super fun, laid back and lots of good racing.

I only did the 1 class (125 C) due to my recent injury. I did fairly well but my results were not as good as they could or should have been, but things happen. I made it to my Main in 8th in Heat. I crashed on the start in the Main and moved from 32nd to 14th.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

For sure. I need to work on my starts to improve a better holeshot. I felt my fitness was good and I was riding smart. Other than that, just corner work. Always can improve.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

My mom and I are staying at Matt Walker‘s Moto X Compound in Culloden, GA to get the best training possible. Other than training, I’ll be attending the Spring Nationals and Area Qualifiers for Loretta Lynn’s 2020.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

Daytona✅ Spring a Ding Ding, Freestone MX, Area qualifiers, Regional qualifiers, Ponca City, Loretta’s, and Mini O’s.

Thanks and good luck, Brennan.

