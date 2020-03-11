RCSX | 5 Questions | #421 Nick Zoratti

By Billy Rainford

#421 Nick Zoratti. | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: Nick Zoratti

Date of Birth: November 07, 1996

Hometown: Bolton, Ontario, Canada

Sponsors: Bell helmets, Og optics, Gaerne, Works Connection, Torc1 Racing, Ryno Power, Dunlop Tires, MD Distributions

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

Nick Zoratti: No, I have not raced RCSX before. It was definitely a cool race event to be a part of and I would definitely recommend it if you can go.

I raced in 2 classes: 250 C and 450 C. I did pretty well in both my heats, getting 10th in 250 C & 12th in 450 C after stalling on the gate and being late for my moto, so I was pretty happy about that.

My first main was 250 C. I got a pretty bad start and ended up going down mid first lap after someone cut me off. I quickly got back up and started fighting through the pack. I was battling with number 88 when he took an inside line that went wide for a double that he ended up rolling, so I cut back inside of him and hit the double to try and make the pass. He drifted to my line on the landing and I came down on his side. I ended up losing control of my front end and hit the ground, popping out my right shoulder and he managed to ride away.

Not too long after, the medical staff at Daytona Speedway assisted me in putting my shoulder back in and sent me back to my pit and that was the end of my Daytona experience.

I got it all on my GoPro, so that’s cool, right?

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

I definitely need to be working on my starts a lot more, that’s for sure. There are lots of sketchy riders in the C class that you have to deal with on the first few laps when getting bad starts. I’ll keep working on improving my corner speed and being smooth.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

As of now, all that I’ll be doing is riding my bike at home and trying to get this shoulder back in working condition and doing lots of physiotherapy as soon as I return home from Florida this coming weekend. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to attend the first AMO race at Gopher Dunes as of right now.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

Plans for the upcoming season are to race most of the AMO series, some Empire State races, Baja Brawl, and I’m planning on going back to Mini O’s. I’m not sure I’ll be racing the Walton TransCan this year. I will probably be putting money towards United States races and considering trying to do some Area Qualifiers for Loretta Lynn’s. First things first is to take proper care of my shoulder for racing.

Thanks and good luck, Nick.