RCSX | 5 Questions | #640 Jason Rockx

By Billy Rainford

#640 Jason Rockx (Easily, one of the better names out there). | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: Jason Rockx

Date of Birth: 4/20/99

Hometown: Brownsville, Ontario

Sponsors: MP1 suspension, FXR Canada, MD Distribution, Xtreme Toys London, Works Connection, Gopher Dunes, Rekluse Canada, OG Optics, FMF, Dunlop, Atlas Brace

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

Jason Rockx: This was my first time being at Daytona/racing the RCSX and it was an incredible experience to get to have. The practice and heats were all right. As I got to learn the track and pick my lines, I got comfortable and started to see which lines would help, or what could hurt if I was right with someone.

I struggled a lot in my starts and it really hurt in my heat races for over all placing, even though I made it to the main.

Day 2 was only main events but it also means we had a fresh track and new lines formed. Coming into the main in 250 C/450 C I didn’t have the best gate pick and got pushed out which didn’t help out too much.

In both races I felt like I struggled a lot with my corner speed/line choice causing me to give up positions.

At the end of the day, my overall was 23rd in 250 and 26th in 450. They weren’t the results I was looking for but I have learned so much in a short time, and now know how to prepare for future events such as this.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

I learned that it’s not always the fastest racer who wins but those who also ride the smartest, seeing many guys race past their abilities only to get hurt. I also learned areas to work and focus on in my training that I may have overlooked in the past.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

Currently, I’m riding at Waldo MX but I will be heading back to Canada this coming weekend, the 14th. I will spend some with my girlfriend and work on getting the bike ready for the next ride at Gopher Dunes in preparation for the AMO season opener.

What are your racing plans for 2020?

In 2020, as of right now I plan to race AMO as well as Empire State series. I also plan to work towards being ready to race the Red Bud amateur event. This will be my 3rd year racing the Baja Brawl and new for me will be racing Mini O’s at the end of the season.

Thanks and good luck, Jason.