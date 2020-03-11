RCSX | 5 Questions | #778 TJ Martin

By Billy Rainford

#778 TJ Martin. | Bigwave photo

Several Canadians lined up to race the 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross (RCSX) this past weekend.

It was impossible for me to find them all to get a live interview with, so I decided to ask them all the same 5 questions to find out more about them, their weekend, and their futures.

Name: TJ Martin

Date of Birth: June 15, 1990

Hometown: Lower Sackville, NS

Sponsors: Carlson Racing, Toys for big boys , Aberdeen Paving, Brooke Crowell, Shore cycle and Marine, Seven Mx Canada, Parts Canada, Treadwell Clothing, Halifax Speed Co.

Direct Motocross: Have you done the RCSX before? Can you take us through how the event went for you?

TJ Martin: This was my first time racing the RCSX. Overall, it went well for me. It took me a little while to get going in practice. My qualifiers went pretty well. I had a good start in Plus 25 but then went down two corners in.

My Open A qualifier went decent too with another really good start, just wasn’t aggressive enough in the opening laps. The mains were good, and I’m happy, but I really wanted a top 10 in Plus 25. I ended up 14th. The Open A main was tough but was stoked to end up 18th! Those guys are fast.

The RCSX is a pretty big event. What did you learn from it that you can bring to future racing?

I learned that I need to work on my sprint speed for the beginning of the motos. I need to be aggressive right from the gate drop.

What will you do for the rest of the winter?

The rest of my winter will consist of trying to replenish my bank account, working, and just doing some off the bike training until the snow goes away!

What are your racing plans for 2020?

My plans for 2020 are to try to get to all the outdoor MX nationals. I have great support from Carlson Racing but working on lining up some sponsors to help cover all the travel and race costs to make it happen. I’m stoked to see how the year goes and hope I can achieve my goal of a national number this year!

Thanks and good luck, TJ.